House of the Dragon, iniziate le riprese della seconda stagione: rilasciata la prima foto (Di mercoledì 12 aprile 2023) La produzione della seconda stagione di House of the Dragon è ufficialmente iniziata accompagnata dalla prima foto dal set. Sono ufficialmente iniziate nei Leavesden Studios nel Regno Unito le riprese dei nuovi episodi di House of the Dragon, la serie HBO tratta dal romanzo “Fuoco e Sangue” di George R.R. Martin ambientata 200 anni prima degli
House of the Dragon 2, sono iniziate le riprese della nuova stagione. Torna anche Mysaria

Le riprese della stagione 2 di House of the Dragon sono iniziate a Leavesden, nel Regno Unito, come svelato da HBO. Confermatissimi sul set Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra ...

