House of the Dragon 2 | iniziate le riprese, cosa svelano i primi scatti dal set: anticipazioni (Di mercoledì 12 aprile 2023) Sono appena cominciate presso i Leavesden Studios nel Regno Unito le riprese dei nuovi, attesissimi episodi di House of the Dragon. La prima stagione ha riscosso un notevole successo di pubblico e critica, tant’è che il rinnovo non è tardato ad arrivare. Ecco dunque cosa svelano le prime immagini dal set. Targata HBO e tratta dal romanzo Fuoco e Sangue di George R.R. Martin, House of the Dragon è ambientata 200 anni prima degli eventi citati ne Il Trono di Spade ed è incentrata sulla storia della Casa Targaryen. Così come la precedente, anche la nuova stagione debutterà prossimamente in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW. cosa aspettarsi dalla seconda stagione di House of the Dragon (Courtesy of Press Office) ...Leggi su velvetmag
Sono iniziate le riprese della stagione 2 di House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon - iniziate le riprese della seconda stagione : rilasciata la prima foto
House of the Dragon - iniziate le riprese seconda stagione - in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming NOW
House of the Dragon 2 : iniziata la produzione dei nuovi episodi della serie
House of the Dragon avrà una seconda stagione
House of the Dragon - alcune star de Il Trono di Spade non hanno ancora visto la serie prequel
Sono iniziate le riprese della seconda stagione di House of the DragonHouse of the Dragon riapparirà sui nostri schermi tra qualche tempo, ma intanto i draghi sono tornati a volare su Westeros: sono iniziate infatti nelle scorse ore le riprese della seconda stagione . ...
House of the Dragon: sono iniziate le riprese della seconda stagione WIRED Italia
