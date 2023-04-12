Spiro™, the Global Experience Agency for the NEW NOW™ had a landmark inaugural year in business, securing numerous high-profile awards while cementing itself as an industry leader and a top contender in several other major upcoming award categories. Launched in March 2022, as part of the GES Collective, Spiro sought to help Brands adapt to the NEW NOW™, or the evolution of the events industry brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Spiro helps clients create impactful Experiences that transcend traditional mediums to unite audiences where they are. Spiro's efforts, both on behalf of its own clients and the events industry at-large, have racked up an impressive list of awards and Accolades in their First year. Most ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Global Brand Experience Agency - Spiro™ - Reflects on Results - Successes & Accolades on First Anniversary
Intimissimi - Jennifer Lopez nuova global brand ambassador - Magazine
Spiro™ - The Global Brand Experience Agency for the NEW NOW™ - Launches Second Theme in Innovative Thought Leadership Program
Spiro™ - The Global Brand Experience Agency for the NEW NOW™ - Launches Second Theme in Innovative Thought Leadership Program
PSG brand globale : la partnership con Nike fa la storia - ecco perché
Entering their 40th Anniversary - OLEHENRIKSEN Announces Introduction of Fashion Designer Anine Bing as their first Global Scandi Brand Advisor
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Fredditwer : @blancy23 Ma poi pontificare sul nulla cosa, è normale che un brand global come Allianz non voglia essere associato… - CalveteQuiroga : RT @melljikuka13: NONONO!! LO HERMOSO QUE SE VE JIMIN AQUI TIFFANY GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminXTiffanyAndCo - Giusepp49277767 : RT @italianarmyfam_: ?? Aggiornamento IG di Vogue Hong Kong con Jimin x Tiffany & Co.???? TIFFANY GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminXTiff… - Maria_emiliaco : RT @italianarmyfam_: ?? Aggiornamento IG di Vogue Hong Kong con Jimin x Tiffany & Co.???? TIFFANY GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminXTiff… - 5_SweetCreature : RT @italianarmyfam_: vicepresidente esecutivo per i prodotti e la comunicazione. TIFFANY GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminXTiffanyAndCo -
Mokibo Fusion Keyboard Folio 2.0, la tastiera si evolve. Foto e video liveLa piccola azienda sud - coreana Innopresso però, in occasione della Global Sources Electronics ... Innopresso sta collaborando con OEM/ODM per produrre tastiere per altri brand. L'azienda è anche ...
Giornata della Terra 2023: le proposte moda e accessori dei brand sostenibiliAllagiulia, le friulane realizzate con scarti di produzione riciclati Un brand che nobilita la ... Global Recycled Standard (GRS), che certifica prodotti ottenuti da materiali da riciclo e attività ...
K - Beauty Brand Mixsoon participated in the 2023 Edition of Cosmoprof BolognaThe brand, known for its natural ingredient - based products, has already been recognized by Amazon in the U. S. as an Amazon Choice. The 2023 edition of Cosmoprof Bologna, a renowned global beauty ...
MrJww è il Global Brand Ambassador di 1000 Miglia – 1000 Miglia 1000 Miglia