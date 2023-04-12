FTX Europe AG Files Petition for a Swiss Moratorium Proceeding (Di mercoledì 12 aprile 2023) Moratorium Process will Assist Exploration of Strategic Alternatives Process WILMINGTON, Del., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
FTX Trading Ltd. (d.b.a. FTX.com) and its affiliated debtors (together, the "FTX Debtors") today announced that the Board of Directors of debtor FTX Europe AG, the holding company of the FTX European business, has filed a Petition for a Swiss Moratorium Proceeding (the "Moratorium"). A Swiss court granted the Moratorium on April 11, 2023. FTX Europe AG notes the Moratorium process will facilitate the exploration of strategic alternatives, including the previously disclosed potential sale of its business pursuant to U.S. Bankruptcy Court-approved bidding
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Christihoaaa35 : RT @AlessioIppolit: Stamane news bomba per il settore #crypto ! #FTX Europe riapre i battenti e risarcisce tutti i creditori. Leggi qui c… - Quyon289 : RT @AlessioIppolit: Stamane news bomba per il settore #crypto ! #FTX Europe riapre i battenti e risarcisce tutti i creditori. Leggi qui c… -
FTX EU LTD (Cyprus) Commences Process for Return of Segregated Funds Pursuant to Cyprus LawThis announcement does not relate to any customers of any other FTX group businesses, even if such customers are located in Europe. On March 30, 2023, customers of FTX EU LTD received an email ...
FTX EU lancia un sito web dedicato al prelievo per rimborsare gli utenti europeiIl nuovo dominio non offrirà alcun prodotto o servizio se non quello di rimborso per i clienti danneggiati, si legge nel comunicato, in riferimento ad un'e - mail ricevuta da FTX Europe. Nonostante ...
FTX continua a spostare fondi: $145 milioni trasferiti ad exchangeQuesti includono filiali come LedgerX, Embed, FTX Japan e FTX Europe: tali società sono indipendenti da FTX e con conti segregati. FTX Japan ha già elaborato piani per restituire i fondi dei clienti.
FTX Europe apre un nuovo sito web e consente agli utenti di prelevare Il Cittadino di Monza e Brianza
FTX Europe AG Files Petition for a Swiss Moratorium ProceedingFTX Trading Ltd. (d.b.a. FTX.com) and its affiliated debtors (together, the "FTX Debtors") today announced that the Board of Directors of debtor FTX Europe AG, the holding company of the FTX European ...
