Flexan to Collaborate with KSE Scientific to Bring Expanded Medical Device Capabilities to Market (Di mercoledì 12 aprile 2023) NEWARK, Del., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Flexan LLC announced that it is expanding its services to include custom manufacturing of sterile liquids and custom formulated solutions for a variety of Medical Device applications. Flexan is partnering with its parent company, ILC Dover, and its KSE Scientific division to expand offerings to its Medical Device customers. KSE Scientific provides standard and custom formulations and packaging while following the most stringent quality standards. The company is FDA registered for Medical Devices and 510(k) for sterile water and saline. with over 50,000L of Water for Injection (WFI) production capacity per day and more than 113,000 square ...
