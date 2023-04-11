Dogfight A Sausage Bomber Story RecensioneEA Sports PGA Tour RecensioneEA SPORTS PGA TOUR DISPONIBILE ORA IN TUTTO IL MONDOCoppa eFootball Italia - confermati i sette teamGianni Sperti sospetta una relazione segreta tra Andrea Foniglio e la ...Come sta Silvio Berlusconi? Ricoverato in terapia intensiva per ...Rosa Perrotta si commuove per il taglio di capelli del figlio EthanLa quarta stagione di Overwatch 2 è in arrivoEA SPORTS FC - IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO DEL GIOCO PIÙ BELLO DEL MONDOBattlefield 2042: annuncio dell’evento Leviatano in AzioneUltime Blog

Twitter Inc non esiste più | ora è X Corp

Twitter Inc

Twitter Inc. non esiste più, ora è X Corp (Di martedì 11 aprile 2023) La X Corp. di proprietà di Elon Musk ha assorbito Twitter Inc. come primo passo per diventare una "app tuttofare" simile alla cinese WeChat.La lenta trasformazione di Twitter da micro-blog a piattaforma di tutto è apparentemente iniziata. Una serie di passaggi di proprietà ha fatto sì che Twitter Inc. abbia cessato di esistere, almeno di
Twitter Blue fatica a decollare: solo 116.000 iscritti a marzo  Matrice Digitale

Musk reportedly merged Twitter into X Corp

Twitter Inc. has reportedly been merged into X Corp, owned by billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, BNO News reported on Tuesday, citing a court document filed with the Southern District of Florida.

Ex-Twitter CEO reveals DOJ probe in pursuit of legal fees repayment

Twitter Inc.’s former chief executive officer revealed the US Justice Department and the US Securities and Exchange Commission investigated the social-media platform in the past as part of his effort ...
