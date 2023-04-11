Macao Government Tourism Office Launches 'Buy One Get One Free' Offer for Air, Bus and Ferry Tickets (Di martedì 11 aprile 2023) - An Array of Discounts to Enjoy the Best of Macao Macao, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Upon the loosening of anti-epidemic measures, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has put forth a promotional campaign with Air Macau to entice foreign tourists to visit the city after years of travel restrictions. From now until June 30, 2023, tourists can enjoy a limited-time 'Buy One Get One Free' Offer when they purchase a round-trip ticket from Air Macau, departing from Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Thailand or Vietnam with Macao as the destination. Beyond air transport, MGTO has recently joined forces with public transport operators to roll out the 'Macao Treat' programme, encouraging longer stays by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Macao Government Tourism Office Launches 'Buy One Get One Free' Offer for Air, Bus and Ferry TicketsAn Array of Discounts to Enjoy the Best of Macao MACAO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ Upon the loosening of anti - epidemic measures, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has put forth a promotional campaign with Air Macau to entice foreign tourists to visit the city after years of travel restrictions. From now until June 30, 2023,...
Macao Tourism offers 2-for1 promo to boost tourist numbersMacau Tourism has launched a 2-for1 promotion to entice more travellers. The Macao Government Tourism Office campaign is in partnership with Air Macau for a limited-time ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer.
Macau is offering free flights to Canadian tourists but with a catchThe Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) launched its “Buy One Get One Free” campaign for airplane, bus and ferry tickets on Sunday as an incentive for foreigners to visit the city after years of ...
