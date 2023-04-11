KABOOM: Super Bomberman R 2 in arrivo a settembreProtezione dati nel cloud: 3 best practice secondo VeeamDogfight A Sausage Bomber Story RecensioneEA Sports PGA Tour RecensioneEA SPORTS PGA TOUR DISPONIBILE ORA IN TUTTO IL MONDOCoppa eFootball Italia - confermati i sette teamGianni Sperti sospetta una relazione segreta tra Andrea Foniglio e la ...Come sta Silvio Berlusconi? Ricoverato in terapia intensiva per ...Rosa Perrotta si commuove per il taglio di capelli del figlio EthanLa quarta stagione di Overwatch 2 è in arrivoUltime Blog

Macao Government Tourism Office Launches 'Buy One Get One Free' Offer for Air, Bus and Ferry Tickets

Macao Government

Macao Government Tourism Office Launches 'Buy One Get One Free' Offer for Air, Bus and Ferry Tickets (Di martedì 11 aprile 2023) - An Array of Discounts to Enjoy the Best of Macao Macao, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Upon the loosening of anti-epidemic measures, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has put forth a promotional campaign with Air Macau to entice foreign tourists to visit the city after years of travel restrictions. From now until June 30, 2023, tourists can enjoy a limited-time 'Buy One Get One Free' Offer when they purchase a round-trip ticket from Air Macau, departing from Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Thailand or Vietnam with Macao as the destination. Beyond air transport, MGTO has recently joined forces with public transport operators to roll out the 'Macao Treat' programme, encouraging longer stays by ...
2023 Zhongshan Global Investment Promotion Conferences Opened with 75 - Billion - Yuan Manufacturing Projects Established

As an important junction in the Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area, Zhongshan has ... The Zhongshan Municipal Government attaches great importance to the development of the real economy, ...

CGTN A look at China's democracy: What is the essence

A total of 969 deputies are the Communist Party of China and government officials, whose share has ...36 deputies elected from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and 12 from the Macao ...

