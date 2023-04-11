KABOOM: Super Bomberman R 2 in arrivo a settembreProtezione dati nel cloud: 3 best practice secondo VeeamDogfight A Sausage Bomber Story RecensioneEA Sports PGA Tour RecensioneEA SPORTS PGA TOUR DISPONIBILE ORA IN TUTTO IL MONDOCoppa eFootball Italia - confermati i sette teamGianni Sperti sospetta una relazione segreta tra Andrea Foniglio e la ...Come sta Silvio Berlusconi? Ricoverato in terapia intensiva per ...Rosa Perrotta si commuove per il taglio di capelli del figlio EthanLa quarta stagione di Overwatch 2 è in arrivoUltime Blog

Kavalan Wins at Icons of Whisky | WWA 2023

Kavalan Wins

Kavalan Wins at Icons of Whisky, WWA 2023 (Di martedì 11 aprile 2023) - TAIPEI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Kavalan has clinched the global award "Bartender of the Year" at the prestigious Icons of Whisky's 2023 awards for Kavalan Whisky Bar's James Lin. Taiwan's premier distillery also won Distiller of the Year and Bar of the Year – Highly Commended in the "Rest of the World" category. Kavalan also retained its crown for "Best Taiwanese Single Cask Single Malt" and "Best Taiwanese Single Malt" for the third year in a row this time for Kavalan Solist Port and Kavalan King Car Conductor. About James Lin Lin gained his apprenticeship under Mr. Hidetsugu Ueno (Bar High Five founder), Nick Wu (Bar Mood Taipei founder) and bar leader Tony Lin (Testing Room by Draft Land R&D and head ...
Grammy 2023, Ozzy Osbourne trionfa come Best Rock Album e Best Metal Performance. Tutti i vincitori  Virgin Radio

Inside the surprising countries taking Scotland on as the whisky capital of the world

WITH whisky its biggest export, Scotland is the world leader when it comes to producing the stuff. Given its global popularity – 1.67billion bottles were exported in 2022 – it’s no surprise other ...
