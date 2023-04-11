Kavalan Wins at Icons of Whisky, WWA 2023 (Di martedì 11 aprile 2023) - TAIPEI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Kavalan has clinched the global award "Bartender of the Year" at the prestigious Icons of Whisky's 2023 awards for Kavalan Whisky Bar's James Lin. Taiwan's premier distillery also won Distiller of the Year and Bar of the Year – Highly Commended in the "Rest of the World" category. Kavalan also retained its crown for "Best Taiwanese Single Cask Single Malt" and "Best Taiwanese Single Malt" for the third year in a row this time for Kavalan Solist Port and Kavalan King Car Conductor. About James Lin Lin gained his apprenticeship under Mr. Hidetsugu Ueno (Bar High Five founder), Nick Wu (Bar Mood Taipei founder) and bar leader Tony Lin (Testing Room by Draft Land R&D and head
