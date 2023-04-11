Huasun Sign a Framework Agreement of Supplying 1.5 GW Ultra-High-Efficient HJT Modules With INERCOM (Di martedì 11 aprile 2023) - XUANCHENG, China, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On April 10th, Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "Huasun") has once again reached a cooperation With INERCOM Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "INERCOM"), a well-known European EPC company, and Signed a Framework Agreement for Supplying HJT Modules. By the end of 2025, Huasun will provide at least 1.5GW Himalaya series Ultra-High-Efficient HJT Modules for INERCOM's large-scale utility projects in Bulgaria. With the Agreement, Huasun has become the world's first company to win GW-level orders in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
