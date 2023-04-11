Giornata della Terra: una foresta a macchia di Leopardo in Italia per ...LG OLED TV ALLA MILANO DESIGN WEEK 2023Sony lancia le cuffie monitor open back GeForce Week - le migliori offerte della settimanaVTECH ELECTRONICS ARRIVA IN ITALIAUn nuovo trailer di Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debutta alla Star Wars ...KABOOM: Super Bomberman R 2 in arrivo a settembreProtezione dati nel cloud: 3 best practice secondo VeeamDogfight A Sausage Bomber Story RecensioneEA Sports PGA Tour RecensioneUltime Blog

EA Sports FC Futures | ecco il piano da 10 milioni di dollari per far crescere la comunità del calcio

Sports Futures

EA Sports FC Futures: ecco il piano da 10 milioni di dollari per far crescere la comunità del calcio (Di martedì 11 aprile 2023) Oggi Electronic Arts Inc. ha annunciato FC Futures, un piano per investire in modo significativo nel calcio a livello di community su scala...
Introducing EA SPORTS FC™ FUTURES – A Plan To Invest $10M Globally to Grow Community Football

This announcement follows EA SPORTS’s new brand identity, logo and vision reveal for the interactive future of football: EA SPORTS FC. "EA SPORTS FC is a symbol for a positive future of football, and ...

at 12:05 Introducing EA SPORTS FCtm FUTURES A Plan To Invest $10M Globally to Grow Community Football Today, Electronic Arts Inc. announced FC FUTURES; a plan to meaningfully invest in ...
