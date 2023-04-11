EA Sports FC Futures: 10 milioni di dollari da investire nel calcio giovanile (Di martedì 11 aprile 2023) Electronic Arts ha annunciato EA Sports FC Futures un piano per investire 10 milioni di dollari a livello globale per far crescere la comunità del calcio. Con questo piano sono previsti investimenti mirati che porteranno miglioramenti significativi nel calcio a livello di community su scala globale con l’obiettivo di far crescere il gioco per tutti. Il piano prevede investimenti nei prossimi tre anni in diversi progetti di calcio giovanile. Questo annuncio segue quello dei nuovi identità del marchio, logo e visione di EA Sports per il futuro interattivo del calcio: EA Sports FC. “EA Sports FC è il simbolo di un futuro positivo per il calcio, e ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
