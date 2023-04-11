KABOOM: Super Bomberman R 2 in arrivo a settembreProtezione dati nel cloud: 3 best practice secondo VeeamDogfight A Sausage Bomber Story RecensioneEA Sports PGA Tour RecensioneEA SPORTS PGA TOUR DISPONIBILE ORA IN TUTTO IL MONDOCoppa eFootball Italia - confermati i sette teamGianni Sperti sospetta una relazione segreta tra Andrea Foniglio e la ...Come sta Silvio Berlusconi? Ricoverato in terapia intensiva per ...Rosa Perrotta si commuove per il taglio di capelli del figlio EthanLa quarta stagione di Overwatch 2 è in arrivoUltime Blog

Atrinet Unveils Revolutionary Cloud-Native NetACE TONAS™ Platform for Streamlined Telecom Operations and Network Automation

Atrinet Unveils

HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Atrinet, a leading provider of Network Automation and digital Operations solutions, is proud to unveil its latest offering: the NetACE TONAS™ line of Cloud-Native, modular Operations Support System (OSS) products. This comprehensive solution is designed to address the rapidly evolving Telecom market, which is experiencing a major shift towards 5G technologies for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). NetACE TONAS™ stands out due to its modular design, collaboration with customers and Atrinet teams, full Automation, and seamless integration. The solution offers versatile, low-code modules for ...
HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrinet, a leading provider of network automation and digital operations solutions, is proud to unveil its latest offering: the NetACE TONAS line
