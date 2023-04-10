(Video) Ibrahima Konate uccide Granit Xhaka in uno spintone (Di lunedì 10 aprile 2023) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Guarda Ibrahima Konate dare una bella spinta a Granit Xhaka durante un alterco durante la partita tra Liverpool e Arsenal questo pomeriggio. L’alterco tra Konate e Xhaka è arrivato dopo che Trent Alexander-Arnold ha abbattuto il centrocampista svizzero che ha portato i due ai ferri corti. Mentre diversi giocatori si avvicinavano e si univano per risolvere la situazione, Konate non ne voleva sapere, spingendo Xhaka e facendolo volare. Konate è un MOSTRO pic.twitter.com/DH7asGlAyr — CF Comps (@CF Compss) 9 aprile 2023 Altre Storie / Ultime notizie L’arbitro ha finito per portare a termine i combattimenti, ammoniti sia Trent che Xhaka con le due squadre che ...Leggi su justcalcio
KICKBOXING: GRANDE PROVA DEI GIOVANI DELLA SPARTANS DI ROSETO NEL CAMPIONATO REGIONALE MARCHEPrimi classificati: Ibrahima Kane, Alessio Marziani, Serena Russo e Matteo Ippone . Secondi ... Ha detto Mattia Faraoni , campione del mondo ISKA, che in video ha salutato in apertura tutti i ...
