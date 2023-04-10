Middle East Economy – Investcorp cerca soci per prendersi l’Inter (Di lunedì 10 aprile 2023) Investcorp studia il modo di prendersi l’Inter Arrivano conferme sul possibile ingresso di Investcorp nell’Inter. A parlare dell’Interesse della società del Bahrein per il club nerazzurro è la rivista Middle East Economy. “Investcorp è in trattative con diversi potenziali investitori in Bahrain per formare un consorzio per acquisire il club. Secondo quanto riferito, l’azienda sta cercando di raccogliere tra 545 milioni e 654 milioni di dollari per l’acquisizione”. “l’Interesse di Investcorp nell’acquisire l’Inter è anche un riflesso del crescente interesse per le squadre di calcio come opportunità di investimento redditizie, ... Leggi su intermagazine (Di lunedì 10 aprile 2023)studia il modo diArrivano conferme sul possibile ingresso dinel. A parlare delesse dellaetà del Bahrein per il club nerazzurro è la rivista. “è in trattative con diversi potenziali investitori in Bahrain per formare un consorzio per acquisire il club. Secondo quanto riferito, l’azienda stando di raccogliere tra 545 milioni e 654 milioni di dollari per l’acquisizione”. “esse dinell’acquisireè anche un riflesso del crescente interesse per le squadre di calcio come opportunità di investimento redditizie, ...

