Middle East Economy – Investcorp cerca soci per prendersi l’Inter

Middle East

Middle East Economy – Investcorp cerca soci per prendersi l’Inter (Di lunedì 10 aprile 2023) Investcorp studia il modo di prendersi l’Inter Arrivano conferme sul possibile ingresso di Investcorp nell’Inter. A parlare dell’Interesse della società del Bahrein per il club nerazzurro è la rivista Middle East Economy. “Investcorp è in trattative con diversi potenziali investitori in Bahrain per formare un consorzio per acquisire il club. Secondo quanto riferito, l’azienda sta cercando di raccogliere tra 545 milioni e 654 milioni di dollari per l’acquisizione”. “l’Interesse di Investcorp nell’acquisire l’Inter è anche un riflesso del crescente interesse per le squadre di calcio come opportunità di investimento redditizie, ...
NERAZZURRI VERSO IL BENFICA: LE ULTIME SU SKRINIAR E CALHANOGLU IL TARGET - La cifra che Investcorp vorrebbe raggiungere, secondo la rivista Economy Middle East , sarebbe compresa tra i 545 e i 654 ...

Le voci sull’interesse per l’acquisizione dell‘Inter di Investcorp, fondo di private equity del Bahrein, trovano conferme dal portale specializzato ‘Middle East Economy’. Secondo il sito di ...

