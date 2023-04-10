EA Sports PGA Tour RecensioneEA SPORTS PGA TOUR DISPONIBILE ORA IN TUTTO IL MONDOCoppa eFootball Italia - confermati i sette teamGianni Sperti sospetta una relazione segreta tra Andrea Foniglio e la ...Come sta Silvio Berlusconi? Ricoverato in terapia intensiva per ...Rosa Perrotta si commuove per il taglio di capelli del figlio EthanLa quarta stagione di Overwatch 2 è in arrivoEA SPORTS FC - IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO DEL GIOCO PIÙ BELLO DEL MONDOBattlefield 2042: annuncio dell’evento Leviatano in AzioneWILD HEARTS - grande aggiornamento di contenuti disponibileUltime Blog

“Driving just to drive”, la tracklist del nuovo album di Matt Maltese (Di lunedì 10 aprile 2023) Tra pop retro’ e testi sinceri, linee di piano vintage piene di atmosfere e nostalgia, Matt Maltese torna con il quarto e atteso album In arrivo il 28 aprile, ‘Driving just To drive‘ è il nuovo album di Matt Maltese, il quarto con Nettwerk Music Group. Il disco segue i successo di ‘Good Morning It’s Not Tomorrow’, pubblicato nel 2021. Con oltre mezzo miliardo di streaming su tutte le piattaforme digitali e con oltre 5.3 milioni di ascolti mensili, il pubblico di Matt continua a crescere anche sui social media, dove superstar globali come Doja Cat e Kim Taehyung dei BTS lo seguono fedelmente. Frank Ocean ha inoltre presentato il singolo di Maltese, ‘Rom-Com Gone Wrong’ sulla sua ...
