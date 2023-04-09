EA Sports PGA Tour RecensioneEA SPORTS PGA TOUR DISPONIBILE ORA IN TUTTO IL MONDOCoppa eFootball Italia - confermati i sette teamGianni Sperti sospetta una relazione segreta tra Andrea Foniglio e la ...Come sta Silvio Berlusconi? Ricoverato in terapia intensiva per ...Rosa Perrotta si commuove per il taglio di capelli del figlio EthanLa quarta stagione di Overwatch 2 è in arrivoEA SPORTS FC - IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO DEL GIOCO PIÙ BELLO DEL MONDOBattlefield 2042: annuncio dell’evento Leviatano in AzioneWILD HEARTS - grande aggiornamento di contenuti disponibileUltime Blog

WWE | Draft 2023 | il terremoto perfetto annunciato da Triple H

WWE Draft

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE, Draft 2023: il terremoto perfetto annunciato da Triple H (Di domenica 9 aprile 2023) Una nuova bomba è stata sganciata nell’universo della Federazione di Stamford che è stata appena ceduta da Vince McMahon ai proprietari della UFC dando vita a un’unica, mastodontica, società che controllerà il mondo della lotta (quasi) globale a stelle e strisce. La grande notizia è arrivata ore fa per bocca di Triple H, dirigente di spicco degli show, che durante le ultime puntate di RAW e Smack Down ha ufficializzato il ritorno in WWE del Draft formato 2023. Un annuncio che potrebbe radicalmente cambiare la conformazione dei roster attuali spostando, anche, i vari detentori delle cinture da uno spettacolo a un altro. WWE, Draft 2023: come funziona? Cos’è? Quando ci sarà? Il terremoto perfetto architettato da Triple H. Torna il ...
Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
Advertising

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : WWE: Rilevata un’ipotetica data per il Draft - SpazioWrestling : WWE: Rivelata la data del prossimo Draft *SPOILER* #Draft #WWE - TSOWrestling : Quando si svolgerà il #WWEDraft? #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Ritorna ufficialmente il #WWEDraft! #TSOW // #TSOS // #SmackDown - TSOWrestling : La #WWE dovrebbe riproporre un nuovo Draft? #TSOS // #TSOW -

WWE 2K23 - Recensione - Davvero più forte

... ma c'è la possibilità di andare avanti e partecipare a nuovi draft . Potremo anche decidere di ... sarebbe interessante replicare fedelmente la programmazione WWE, seguendo la reale programmazione dei ...

Intervista a Drew McIntyre: 'Voglio tornare campione a WrestleMania'

...allo stato attuale quel titolo Si parla anche di un possibile draft post WrestleMania e di come i titoli mondiali verranno nuovamente divisi. Se accadrà, vorresti andare alla rincorsa del WWE o ...

The Champ is Here: WWE® 2K23 is Even Stronger with John Cena at the Helm

Players draft a roster, manage budgets, sign free agents, choose various match types, arena ... the team - building mode in which players collect, manage, and upgrade an array of WWE Superstars and ...

WWE Draft 2023 è stato annunciato ufficialmente  The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE Report Reveals Details on Unofficial Hiring Freeze

As for why the hiring freeze is happening, talent that was spoken to have speculated that Vince McMahon's return could be the reason, though they've also mentioned the sale being the key to it all. No ...

The Overnight Ratings & Viewership For WWE SmackDown After WrestleMania 39

The April 8th edition of SmackDown saw WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announce the return of the WWE Draft.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Draft
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Draft Draft 2023 terremoto perfetto annunciato