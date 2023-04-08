EA SPORTS PGA TOUR DISPONIBILE ORA IN TUTTO IL MONDOCoppa eFootball Italia - confermati i sette teamGianni Sperti sospetta una relazione segreta tra Andrea Foniglio e la ...Come sta Silvio Berlusconi? Ricoverato in terapia intensiva per ...Rosa Perrotta si commuove per il taglio di capelli del figlio EthanLa quarta stagione di Overwatch 2 è in arrivoEA SPORTS FC - IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO DEL GIOCO PIÙ BELLO DEL MONDOBattlefield 2042: annuncio dell’evento Leviatano in AzioneWILD HEARTS - grande aggiornamento di contenuti disponibileSilica - nuovissimo RTS/FPS futuristico nato in Bohemia IncubatorUltime Blog

VIDEO – Masters Augusta golf 2023: Brooks Koepka doma il vento e comanda dopo il secondo round (Di sabato 8 aprile 2023) Brooks Koepka comanda la classifica del Masters Tournament di Augusta dopo un secondo round interrotto a causa delle difficilissima condizioni ambientali. Il vento ed il freddo hanno reso impossibile per molti giocatori completare il proprio round, favorendo forse chi, come Koepka, ha potuto affrontare il round in mattinata. Masters Augusta golf 2023: il meteo interrompe il secondo giro. Koepka guida, Molinari vicino all’eliminazione Il quattro volte vincitore Major nonché una delle facce più in vista del Liv golf, la nuova lega a trazione saudita, ha dato seguito ...
Golf, Augusta Masters 2023: Koepka in testa, poi la bufera con un albero caduto (VIDEO)

La seconda giornata dell’Augusta Masters di golf è sospesa a causa delle avverse condizioni metereologiche. Questo è quanto annunciato dagli organizzatori, ma sul green della Georgia si è davvero risc ...

Golf, Augusta Masters: 2 alberi caduti per il maltempo. VIDEO

Attimi di paura al The Masters nel corso della seconda giornata del torneo (diretta su Sky Sport Golf): due alberi sono crollati in prossimità della buca 17 a causa del forte vento, scatenando un fugg ...
