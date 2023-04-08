EA SPORTS PGA TOUR DISPONIBILE ORA IN TUTTO IL MONDOCoppa eFootball Italia - confermati i sette teamGianni Sperti sospetta una relazione segreta tra Andrea Foniglio e la ...Come sta Silvio Berlusconi? Ricoverato in terapia intensiva per ...Rosa Perrotta si commuove per il taglio di capelli del figlio EthanLa quarta stagione di Overwatch 2 è in arrivoEA SPORTS FC - IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO DEL GIOCO PIÙ BELLO DEL MONDOBattlefield 2042: annuncio dell’evento Leviatano in AzioneWILD HEARTS - grande aggiornamento di contenuti disponibileSilica - nuovissimo RTS/FPS futuristico nato in Bohemia IncubatorUltime Blog

Masters Augusta golf 2023 | Brooks Koepka | “Lo scorso anno provai a distruggere l’auto per la frustrazione | ora sto tornando ai miei livelli”

Masters Augusta

Masters Augusta golf 2023, Brooks Koepka: “Lo scorso anno provai a distruggere l’auto per la frustrazione, ora sto tornando ai miei livelli” (Di sabato 8 aprile 2023) In testa alla classifica del Masters Tournament di Augusta dopo due giri troviamo un nome che nelle ultime stagioni difficilmente abbiamo visto così in alto, quello di Brooks Koepka. Lo statunitense, già quattro volte vincitore Major, comanda col punteggio di -12 una classifica condizionata anche dall’interruzione per il meteo avverso quando diversi giocatori erano ancora sul terreno di gioco. Nella conferenza stampa post-round, il focus è stato posto inevitabilmente sul suo ritorno ad alti livelli dopo il grave infortunio al ginocchio e dopo essere passato nel circuito Liv, lega a trazione saudita che sta tentando di “fare concorrenza” al PGA Tour. Koepka ha aperto così: “Il mio è stato un giro molto solido. Ho colpito molto bene e ho fatto quello che era necessario, sento che il mio ...
