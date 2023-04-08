IMPACT: Chris Sabin celebra i vent’anni dal debutto in TNA (Di sabato 8 aprile 2023) Grande traguardo per Chris Sabin. La leggenda dell’IMPACT Zone ha debuttato ad IMPACT, allora conosciuta come TNA, nel 2003. Il 9 aprile 2003 ha fatto coppia con Johnny Storm in un match che comprendeva Jerry Lynn e Amazing Red, Jason Cross e Shark Boy e Triple X. Dal suo debutto, ha conquistato l’X-Division Championship per ben otto volte. È anche tre volte campione del mondo IMPACT Tag Team come metà dei Motor City Machine Guns insieme ad Alex Shelley ed è un ex campione del mondo IMPACT. Inoltre, Sabin è stato il sesto a completare la Triple Crown di IMPACT. In un comunicato stampa, Sabin ha riflettuto sulla sua carriera in TNA/IMPACT: “Quando penso a quando ho iniziato a lavorare con la ...Leggi su zonawrestling
