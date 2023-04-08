Far Cry | Ubisoft Toronto starebbe lavorando ad un nuovo capitolo della serie

(Di sabato 8 aprile 2023) TecnoAndroid Untitolo appartenente al franchise di Far Cry è attualmente in fase di sviluppo. Ilgioco permetterà ai giocatori di esplorare una nuova area inedita, con nuove dinamiche di gameplay. A lanciare questa notizia ci ha pensato un report proveniente dai ragazzi di Insider Gaming. Stando a quanto rivelato, il titolo è conosciuto internamente con il nome in codice Project Blackbird. Il nome ufficiale, invece, potrebbe essere Far Cry 7. Ad occuparsi dello sviluppo sarà. Questa indiscrezione è alimentata direttamente dallo stesso studio con un cinguettio su Twitter. Infatti, sulle pagine del social sono state condivise alcune immagini relative ad un meeting tenuto in sede su due progetti non meglio specificati.staallo sviluppo ...

Far Cry 7 e uno spin-off multiplayer usciranno entro il 2025: nuovo report di Henderson Everyeye Videogiochi

