Zoomlion Releases 2022 Annual Report | International Business Up 70%

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 7 aprile 2023) - CHANGSHA, China, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/On March 30,Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("") released its. Key highlights: Inaccelerated the transformation of digitalization, intelligence, and sustainability, focusing on its three-pillar segments: construction machinery, agricultural machinery + smart agriculture, and new construction materials, while expanding its emerging and overseassegments. Firm market position of leading products with strong breakthroughs in emerging sectors Concrete equipment, engineering hoisting machinery, and construction hoisting machinery maintained their market dominance. Concrete machines, long boom pump trucks, and 200-ton all-terrain ...