The Good Mothers | la serie sulle donne della ‘Ndrangheta ci ricorda che un’altra tv è possibile

The Good Mothers: la serie sulle donne della ‘Ndrangheta ci ricorda che un’altra tv è possibile (Di venerdì 7 aprile 2023) La nuova serie di Disney+ è riuscita a raccontare in maniera sorprendente il mondo della malavita attraverso l'inedita prospettiva femminile
MICAELA RAMAZZOTTI In occasione dell'uscita su Disney + della premiata serie The Good Mothers , Fulvia Caprara su " La Stampa " intervista l'attrice Micaela Ramazzotti , tra le protagoniste di questa ...

Le protagoniste di The Good Mothers, la meravigliosa serie di Disney+ prodotta da Juliette Howell e Tessa Ross per House Productions e da Mario Gianani e Lorenzo Gangarossa per Wildside, hanno scelto ...

