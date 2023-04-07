RICOCHET Anti-Cheat - Aggiornamento CoD Modern Warfare II e WarzoneCosa sono gli accordi di Minsk e da chi sono stati violati?FUNKO DEDICA UN ESCLUSIVO POP A FAO SCHWARZONE PIECE ODYSSEY CONTINUA CON REUNION OF MEMORIESDogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story - annunciata la data di lancioCAFFE' GIMOKA PARTNER DI SHOPFULLYMY SHELFIE: IL GIOCO IN SCATOLA STRATEGICOUnbox and Discover 2023: line-up 2023 di SamsungL’Action-RPG FARSIDERS rifinisce il sistema di combattimentoOverwatch 2: un nuovo eroe di supporto è in arrivo, Lifeweaver!Ultime Blog

That’s Not How This Works, il nuovo singolo di Charlie Puth (Di venerdì 7 aprile 2023) Charlie Puth, l’hitmaker, cantautore e producer multi-platino e pluri-nominato ai GRAMMY® amplifica la sua formidabile creatività collaborando con il duo Dan + Shay (anche loro vincitori di GRAMMY® Award e certificati Platino plurime volte) nella nuova canzone “That’s Not How This Works”, disponibile dal 31 marzo per Atlantic Records. Dopo aver raggiunto numeri impressionanti – 27 MILIARDI di streams globali e ben 19 certificazioni PLATINO e 2 ORO solo in Italia -, Charlie continua a intessere un rapporto assolutamente speciale e privilegiato con i suoi 21 milioni di follower su TikTok, condividendo “assaggi” del suo processo creativo. Anche in questa occasione, Charlie Puth ha svelato in anteprima parti della traccia tramite vignette del suo ...
