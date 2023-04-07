Reaching Ivs has never been easier | flying to Bergamo Airport

Leggi su bergamonews

(Di venerdì 7 aprile 2023) . Only 5 minutes far from the Exhibition Centre and 10 minutes from the city centre, theis directly connected to the most important European cities, allowing even a one-day trip. https://www.milan.it/en/destinations-map/ In addition, among many international destinations, theis now also connected to UAE (Dubai/Sharjah) and Turkey. Discover all the worldwide destinations available with just one stopover and the same airline ticket and keep up updated withBGY flights! https://industrialvalvesummit.com/-bgy/?utm source=mailpoet&utm medium=email&utm campaign=ivs-partner-event 4