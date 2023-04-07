My Adventures with Superman | il super teaser trailer e la finestra di lancio della serie animata di Adult Swim

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... LordVladek : RT @fumettologica: Il trailer della nuova serie animata di Superman. - celspinol : RT @fumettologica: Il trailer della nuova serie animata di Superman. - fumettologica : Il trailer della nuova serie animata di Superman. - illubot3 : Il trailer della nuova serie animata di Superman: - David_c05 : Superman entra in azione nel primo teaser di My Adventures with Superman -

Quasi due anni dopo l'annuncio di una nuova serie animata dedicata all'Azzurrone, HBO Max e Adult Swim offrono finalmente un'anteprima di MySuperman in un breve teaser trailer , il quale tuttavia non chiarisce ancora quando gli episodi andranno in onda e saranno disponibili in streaming - qualcuno sostiene quest'estate. ...A pochissimi giorni dalla notizia del suo approdo su Adult Swim, Superman entra ufficialmente in azione nel primo teaser di MySuperman. La nuova serie animata con protagonista un giovane Uomo d'Acciaio che debutterà negli Stati Uniti la prossima estate. Superman entra in azione nel primo teaser di My ...... providing photographers the best protection for their cameras, lenses, and gear as they travel around the world on assignments andthe launch of their new brand identity, Think Tank ...

My Adventures with Superman: Il primo teaser trailer della nuova ... ComingSoon.it

