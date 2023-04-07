Coppa eFootball Italia - confermati i sette teamGianni Sperti sospetta una relazione segreta tra Andrea Foniglio e la ...Come sta Silvio Berlusconi? Ricoverato in terapia intensiva per ...Rosa Perrotta si commuove per il taglio di capelli del figlio EthanLa quarta stagione di Overwatch 2 è in arrivoEA SPORTS FC - IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO DEL GIOCO PIÙ BELLO DEL MONDOBattlefield 2042: annuncio dell’evento Leviatano in AzioneWILD HEARTS - grande aggiornamento di contenuti disponibileSilica - nuovissimo RTS/FPS futuristico nato in Bohemia IncubatorDiablo IV: video dal team di sviluppo: Il fine giocoUltime Blog

My Adventures with Superman | il super teaser trailer e la finestra di lancio della serie animata di Adult Swim

Adventures with

My Adventures with Superman è la nuova serie animata DC in arrivo sui nostri schermi, cortesia di Adult Swim. Adult Swim ha condiviso il primo super teaser trailer della serie animata My Adventures with Superman, di cui ora conosciamo anche la finestra di lancio. È programmato per l'estate 2023 il debutto di My Adventures with Superman.
Quasi due anni dopo l'annuncio di una nuova serie animata dedicata all'Azzurrone, HBO Max e Adult Swim offrono finalmente un'anteprima di My Adventures with Superman in un breve teaser trailer , il quale tuttavia non chiarisce ancora quando gli episodi andranno in onda e saranno disponibili in streaming - qualcuno sostiene quest'estate. ...

A pochissimi giorni dalla notizia del suo approdo su Adult Swim, Superman entra ufficialmente in azione nel primo teaser di My Adventures with Superman. La nuova serie animata con protagonista un giovane Uomo d'Acciaio che debutterà negli Stati Uniti la prossima estate. Superman entra in azione nel primo teaser di My ...

