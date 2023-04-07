Motherwell vs Livingston – probabili formazioni e ultime notizie (Di venerdì 7 aprile 2023) Sabato 8 aprile pomeriggio il Livingston si reca a Motherwell con il disperato bisogno di altri tre punti per rilanciare la stagione. Mentre il Livingston si trova in settima posizione nella classifica della Scottish Premiership, il Motherwell è ottavo, a sei punti di distanza dagli ospiti. Il calico di inizio di Motherwell vs Livingston è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Motherwell vs Livingston a che punto sono le due squadre Livingston Il Livingston è arrivato al giro di boa dell’anno con più probabilità di sfidare gli Hearts per il terzo posto che di uscire dalla lotta per l’Europa. Dalla fine di gennaio, però, la squadra di David Martindale è stata pessima, raccogliendo solo otto ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... periodicodaily : Motherwell vs Livingston – probabili formazioni e ultime notizie -
Risultati calcio live, sabato 4 febbraio 2023 - Calciomagazine...00 Domagnano - Tre Penne 19:00 Folgore - Pennarossa 19:00 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Aberdeen - Motherwell 16:00 Hearts - Dundee Utd 16:00 Livingston - Kilmarnock 16:00 Rangers - Ross County 16:00 St. Mirren ...
Risultati calcio live, mercoledì 1 febbraio 2023 - CalciomagazineMirren 20:45 Celtic - Livingston 20:45 Hearts - Rangers 20:45 Kilmarnock - Dundee Utd 20:45 Motherwell - St. Johnstone 20:45 SPAGNA LALIGA Betis - Barcellona 21:00 TURCHIA SUPER LIG Gaziantep - ...
Le partite di oggi, mercoledì 1 febbraio 2023 - CalciomagazineMirren 20:45 Celtic - Livingston 20:45 Hearts - Rangers 20:45 Kilmarnock - Dundee Utd 20:45 Motherwell - St. Johnstone 20:45 SPAGNA LALIGA Betis - Barcellona 21:00 TURCHIA SUPER LIG Gaziantep - ...
Risultati calcio live, sabato 1 aprile 2023: Atalanta, Inter e Juventus in campo Calciomagazine
It's only a good season if we make top six, says Omeonga"The season's been going quite well but we will see in three games," midfielder Omeonga said. "We can talk as much as we want but if we don't make the top six we will all be disappointed. "From where ...
Why 3rd in the Premiership is vital - 5-way battle, Hearts windfall, Aberdeen, Hibs, St Mirren and Livi chaseIt is another significant week in the battle for third in the Scottish Premiership as five teams chase what could be a lucrative spot.
Motherwell LivingstonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Motherwell Livingston