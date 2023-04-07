Gianni Sperti sospetta una relazione segreta tra Andrea Foniglio e la ...Come sta Silvio Berlusconi? Ricoverato in terapia intensiva per ...Rosa Perrotta si commuove per il taglio di capelli del figlio EthanLa quarta stagione di Overwatch 2 è in arrivoEA SPORTS FC - IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO DEL GIOCO PIÙ BELLO DEL MONDOBattlefield 2042: annuncio dell’evento Leviatano in AzioneWILD HEARTS - grande aggiornamento di contenuti disponibileSilica - nuovissimo RTS/FPS futuristico nato in Bohemia IncubatorDiablo IV: video dal team di sviluppo: Il fine giocoBedman? è disponibile nel Season Pass 2 di Guilty Gear -Strive-Ultime Blog

Meeting The Master | il nuovo singolo dei Greta Van Fleet tra esoterismo e caos testo e traduzione

Meeting The

Meeting The Master, il nuovo singolo dei Greta Van Fleet tra esoterismo e caos (testo e traduzione) (Di venerdì 7 aprile 2023) Come promesso, il nuovo singolo dei Greta Van Fleet è qualcosa di diverso dalle precedenti produzioni Plant-based (chi ha intelligenza colga il gioco di parole) che hanno trasportato la band dei fratelli Kiszka nel vomitorio degli anti-nostalgici e nel calderone dei giovani d’oggi su cui scatarrare su. Il loro “problema” è sempre stato l’attingimento dalle grandi lectio magistralis del passato. Ora i Greta Van Fleet ci dimostrano di non essere saltati fuori dal carrozzone, ma di esservi caduti dentro con stile. Il nuovo album dei Greta Van Fleet Meeting The Master, questo il titolo del nuovo singolo, è la prima anticipazione da Starcatcher, il terzo album in ...
