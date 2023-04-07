LIVE – Cecchinato-Davidovich Fokina, quarti di finale Atp Estoril 2023: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di venerdì 7 aprile 2023) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Cecchinato-Davidovich Fokina, incontro valevole per i quarti di finale del torneo ATP 250 di Estoril 2023 (terra battuta). Il siciliano torna in campo dopo le due belle vittorie ottenute rispettivamente contro l’ex top ten argentino Diego Schwartzman ed il connazionale Fabio Fognini. Adesso il faccia a faccia con la terza testa di serie della manifestazione che, dopo il bye all’esordio, ha battuto non senza faticare il sorprendente francese Luca van Assche. Tra Cecchinato e il n° 24 del ranking mondiale non ci sono scontri diretti da registrare. Secondo le quote dei bookmakers a partire con i favori del pronostico sarà lo spagnolo. Quest’ultimo è chiamato ad ottenere punti preziosi per ... Leggi su sportface (Di venerdì 7 aprile 2023) Ile latestuale di, incontro valevole per ididel torneo ATP 250 di(terra battuta). Il siciliano torna in campo dopo le due belle vittorie ottenute rispettivamente contro l’ex top ten argentino Diego Schwartzman ed il connazionale Fabio Fognini. Adesso il faccia a faccia con la terza testa di serie della manifestazione che, dopo il bye all’esordio, ha battuto non senza faticare il sorprendente francese Luca van Assche. Trae il n° 24 del ranking mondiale non ci sono scontri diretti da registrare. Secondo le quote dei bookmakers a partire con i favori del pronostico sarà lo spagnolo. Quest’ultimo è chiamato ad ottenere punti preziosi per ...

