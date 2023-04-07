EA SPORTS FC - IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO DEL GIOCO PIÙ BELLO DEL MONDOEA SPORTS FC - IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO DEL GIOCO PIÙ BELLO DEL MONDOBattlefield 2042: annuncio dell’evento Leviatano in AzioneWILD HEARTS - grande aggiornamento di contenuti disponibileSilica - nuovissimo RTS/FPS futuristico nato in Bohemia IncubatorDiablo IV: video dal team di sviluppo: Il fine giocoBedman? è disponibile nel Season Pass 2 di Guilty Gear -Strive-Molly Medusa disponibile ora sul Nintendo eShopPUBG MOBILE celebra la nuova campagna Golden Moon: The Tides e la ...PRENOTAZIONI APERTE PER IL POKÉMON CENTER AI CAMPIONATI ...Ultime Blog

Google Meet, Pixel 7 è in grado di riconoscerti mentre parli (Di venerdì 7 aprile 2023) TecnoAndroid Google ha recentemente lanciato una nuova funzionalità per i suoi dispositivi Pixel 7 e 7 Pro, che consente agli utenti di distinguere con facilità chi sta parlando durante una videochiamata su Google Meet. Attivando ciò, l’audio dei partecipanti viene percepito provenire da direzioni diverse in base alla posizione sullo schermo, rendendo l’esperienza più coinvolgente e dinamica. Prepariamoci al rollout, perché questo si completerà nelle prossime due settimane. Google Meet: le nuove funzioni arricchiranno la vostra esperienza Google Meet continua ad evolversi, come dimostrato dalle recenti novità annunciate al Bett 2023. Nei prossimi mesi, verrà introdotta un’intelligenza artificiale che rileverà automaticamente chi alza la mano durante ...
