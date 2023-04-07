FIFA 23 Trophy Titans: nuove versioni di Icon ed Heroes (Di venerdì 7 aprile 2023) Una promo del tutto nuova è stata introdotta ad aprile su FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, annunciata come di consueto con la tradizionale schermata di avvio di FUT: si tratta dei Trophy Titans! Protagonisti di questo nuovo sono alcuni degli Heroes e le Icone di FUT che per l’occasione hanno ricevuto una speciale versione che celebra i loro successi Team 1 Trophy Titans Il primo team dei Trophy Titans è disponibile dalle 19 del 7 aprile Ricordiamo che FIFA 23 è disponibile in tutto il mondo dal 30 settembre su Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC e Google Stadia. Leggi su imiglioridififa
Advertising
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... JohnFutUniverse : RT @EA_FIFA_Italia: In arrivo nuovi campioni per arricchire la bacheca trofei del vostro Ultimate Team ?? #TrophyTitans: Eroi o ICONE ricono… - EA_FIFA_Italia : In arrivo nuovi campioni per arricchire la bacheca trofei del vostro Ultimate Team ?? #TrophyTitans: Eroi o ICONE ri… - ultimateteamit : *NEW* #FIFA23 #FUT23 #FUT Trophy Titans: Evento inedito in arrivo il 7 aprile -
Neville: "Messi all'Inter Miami non posso smentire"Argentina's captain and forward #10 Lionel Messi kisses the FIFA World Cup Trophy during the trophy ceremony after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and ...
Museo Fifa da record, 400.000 visitatori nel mondoAl museo di Zurigo, il 2022 è iniziato con l'apertura della nuova area espositiva permanente 'Trophy Room', in cui sono esposti i trofei dei tornei Fifa, e la ristrutturazione del cinema. L'...
Neville: "Messi all'Inter Miami non posso smentire"Argentina's captain and forward #10 Lionel Messi kisses the FIFA World Cup Trophy during the trophy ceremony after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and ...
FIFA 23, Trophy Titans: data d’inizio e leak per la nuova promo FUT eSports & Gaming
Soccer-Crespo on course for clean sweep in Qatar after Al-Duhail win CupHernan Crespo's first season as coach of Al-Duhail in Qatar could not have gone much better, with the former Argentina striker still on course for a domestic quadruple after clinching a second trophy ...
England’s Lionesses have ‘fire in the belly’ for World Cup after Finalissima victory against BrazilAs they lifted an international trophy for the second time in nine months, England's Lionesses advanced their impressive unbeaten run in timely fashion with the Women's World Cup looming.
FIFA TrophySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FIFA Trophy