Coppa eFootball Italia - confermati i sette teamGianni Sperti sospetta una relazione segreta tra Andrea Foniglio e la ...Come sta Silvio Berlusconi? Ricoverato in terapia intensiva per ...Rosa Perrotta si commuove per il taglio di capelli del figlio EthanLa quarta stagione di Overwatch 2 è in arrivoEA SPORTS FC - IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO DEL GIOCO PIÙ BELLO DEL MONDOBattlefield 2042: annuncio dell’evento Leviatano in AzioneWILD HEARTS - grande aggiornamento di contenuti disponibileSilica - nuovissimo RTS/FPS futuristico nato in Bohemia IncubatorDiablo IV: video dal team di sviluppo: Il fine giocoUltime Blog

Decode the rise of China' s hidden champions in Zhejiang' s Taizhou City

Decode the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Decode the rise of China's "hidden champions" in Zhejiang's Taizhou City (Di venerdì 7 aprile 2023) - Taizhou, China, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 In the 1980s, when German management expert Hermann Simon studied his motherland, then the world's largest exporter of industrial goods, and proposed the concept of "hidden champion", he might not have imagined that China, with its weak industrial base, would become a highland where a large number of global "hidden champions" gather more than 30 years later. China now has more than 70,000 specialized and sophisticated enterprises that produce new and unique products, including about 9,000 industrial "little giants", according to Global Communication Center of Hehe Culture. These enterprises are deeply involved in the basic industrial fields, have high market shares and unique advantages ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Decode the
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Decode the Decode rise China hidden champions