Decode the rise of China's "hidden champions" in Zhejiang's Taizhou City (Di venerdì 7 aprile 2023) - Taizhou, China, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
In the 1980s, when German management expert Hermann Simon studied his motherland, then the world's largest exporter of industrial goods, and proposed the concept of "hidden champion", he might not have imagined that China, with its weak industrial base, would become a highland where a large number of global "hidden champions" gather more than 30 years later. China now has more than 70,000 specialized and sophisticated enterprises that produce new and unique products, including about 9,000 industrial "little giants", according to Global Communication Center of Hehe Culture. These enterprises are deeply involved in the basic industrial fields, have high market shares and unique advantages ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In the 1980s, when German management expert Hermann Simon studied his motherland, then the world's largest exporter of industrial goods, and proposed the concept of "hidden champion", he might not have imagined that China, with its weak industrial base, would become a highland where a large number of global "hidden champions" gather more than 30 years later. China now has more than 70,000 specialized and sophisticated enterprises that produce new and unique products, including about 9,000 industrial "little giants", according to Global Communication Center of Hehe Culture. These enterprises are deeply involved in the basic industrial fields, have high market shares and unique advantages ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Decode theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Decode the