Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye shines at Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 (Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) BEIJING, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye once again made a sparkling appearance at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China'sHainan Province. As the honorable strategic partner and the member of the Board of Directors of this year's Conference, Wuliangye presented its products, brand and the culture of Chinese Baijiu to the world. It is known that the brand was deeply involved in important agendas of this year's Boao Forum, such as the opening ceremony, the Council meeting, the China-US entrepreneurs dialogue and the China-European entrepreneurs dialogue to showcase the charm of Chinese liquor
