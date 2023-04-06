Veeva Pulse Reveals Digital Content More Than Twice as Effective in Driving Promotional Response (Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) Significant opportunity for biopharmas as only 39% of HCP meetings today present Digital Content BARCELONA, Spain, 6 Apr. 2023 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today released the latest findings from its Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, the largest analysis of global healthcare professional (HCP) engagement across the biopharma industry. Data show that leveraging Digital Content during in-person and video meetings More Than doubles the Promotional Response over those that do not use Digital Content. Using Digital Content in HCP meetings has a significant, measurable impact. Veeva Pulse ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
