The Laboratory Of AntiMatter e Sonic Alliances | sabato 8 alle Cantine Mustilli a Sant' Agata de' Goti

The Laboratory Of AntiMatter e Sonic Alliances, sabato 8 alle Cantine Mustilli a Sant'Agata de' Goti. (Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) Riprendono le attività del progetto Cross Citiescon un incontro di improvvisazione musicale, l'evento avrà luogo sabato 8 aprile alle ore 21.00 presso le Antiche Cantine Mustilli in via dei Fiori 20 a ...
The Laboratory Of AntiMatter e Sonic Alliances, sabato 8 alle Cantine Mustilli a Sant'Agata de' Goti.

Gabola) incontreranno il duo libanese The Laboratory Of AntiMatter composto da Paed Conca e Nadia Daou; contestualmente, si terrà una performance di Bonnie Paskas [Danza]. Paed Conca clarinettista ha ...

