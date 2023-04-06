RICOCHET Anti-Cheat - Aggiornamento CoD Modern Warfare II e WarzoneCosa sono gli accordi di Minsk e da chi sono stati violati?FUNKO DEDICA UN ESCLUSIVO POP A FAO SCHWARZONE PIECE ODYSSEY CONTINUA CON REUNION OF MEMORIESDogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story - annunciata la data di lancioCAFFE' GIMOKA PARTNER DI SHOPFULLYMY SHELFIE: IL GIOCO IN SCATOLA STRATEGICOUnbox and Discover 2023: line-up 2023 di SamsungL’Action-RPG FARSIDERS rifinisce il sistema di combattimentoOverwatch 2: un nuovo eroe di supporto è in arrivo, Lifeweaver!Ultime Blog

MCC acquires Turkish in-mold label manufacturer Korsini

MCC acquires

MCC acquires Turkish in-mold label manufacturer Korsini (Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) Acquisition expands MCC's in-mold labeling network and creates a new foothold to complement its position in Europe, Middle East, African and Asian markets. Enrico Corsini to continue running the business under the MCC Korsini brand. CHICAGO and IZMIR, Türkiye, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), one of the largest label companies in the world, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Türkiye-based Korsini, a leading provider of in-mold label (IML) solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. IML is a high-growth labeling technology in which pre-printed labels are inserted into a packaging mold during a container's manufacturing process, creating a fully recyclable, ...
