Introducing Cervoz's High Performance, Industrial-Grade NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSDs (Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) TAIPEI, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Cervoz Technology, a leading supplier of Industrial-Grade storage and memory solutions, is excited to announce the new NVMe PCIe Gen 4x4 SSDs, the T441. Purposefully designed to cater to the growing automaticity trend of the industry, the T441 is the ideal choice for companies seeking cutting-edge technology in High-Performance storage solutions. Blazing Speeds with High Capacity The Cervoz T441 SSDs leverage the power of 112-layer 3D TLC NAND flash technology, offering storage capacities of up to 3840GB in a compact and energy-efficient design. In addition, the High-speed PCIe Gen 4x4 interface enables faster and more efficient ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
