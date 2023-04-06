RICOCHET Anti-Cheat - Aggiornamento CoD Modern Warfare II e WarzoneCosa sono gli accordi di Minsk e da chi sono stati violati?FUNKO DEDICA UN ESCLUSIVO POP A FAO SCHWARZONE PIECE ODYSSEY CONTINUA CON REUNION OF MEMORIESDogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story - annunciata la data di lancioCAFFE' GIMOKA PARTNER DI SHOPFULLYMY SHELFIE: IL GIOCO IN SCATOLA STRATEGICOUnbox and Discover 2023: line-up 2023 di SamsungL’Action-RPG FARSIDERS rifinisce il sistema di combattimentoOverwatch 2: un nuovo eroe di supporto è in arrivo, Lifeweaver!Ultime Blog

Il “Buy European” blocca l’Ue sull' acquisto congiunto delle munizioni per Kyiv

Il “Buy European” blocca l’Ue sull'acquisto congiunto delle munizioni per Kyiv (Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) Il 20 marzo i ministri degli Esteri e della Difesa dell’Unione europea avevano festeggiato un accordo su ciò che avrebbero dovuto fare un anno fa: approvare
La clausola di Macron ferma l'accordo: secondo la Francia il materiale bellico dovrebbe essere comprato solo dai produttori europei. Ma questa politica scredita l'Europa e mette l'Ucraina in ...

