HUBER+SUHNER bestowed 2022 Sustainability Award from Airbus (Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) PFAEFFIKON, Switzerland and HERISAU, Switzerland, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
HUBER+SUHNER AG, a leading provider of electrical and optical connectivity solutions for aerospace and defense applications, proudly announced that it received the Airbus electrical standard parts Sustainability Award at an event held on 7 March 2023, in Toulouse, France. The event was hosted by Airbus and included its 35 electrical standard parts suppliers. HUBER+SUHNER have been providing radio frequency (RF) interconnectivity technologies to Airbus for more than a decade, supporting major developments in the existing and future commercial fleet. "We are extremely honoured to be recognised by Airbus for our contribution to mitigating the environmental impact of industrial ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
