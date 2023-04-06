RICOCHET Anti-Cheat - Aggiornamento CoD Modern Warfare II e WarzoneCosa sono gli accordi di Minsk e da chi sono stati violati?FUNKO DEDICA UN ESCLUSIVO POP A FAO SCHWARZONE PIECE ODYSSEY CONTINUA CON REUNION OF MEMORIESDogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story - annunciata la data di lancioCAFFE' GIMOKA PARTNER DI SHOPFULLYMY SHELFIE: IL GIOCO IN SCATOLA STRATEGICOUnbox and Discover 2023: line-up 2023 di SamsungL’Action-RPG FARSIDERS rifinisce il sistema di combattimentoOverwatch 2: un nuovo eroe di supporto è in arrivo, Lifeweaver!Ultime Blog

HUBER+SUHNER bestowed 2022 Sustainability Award from Airbus

HUBER+SUHNER AG, a leading provider of electrical and optical connectivity solutions for aerospace and defense applications, proudly announced that it received the Airbus electrical standard parts Sustainability Award at an event held on 7 March 2023, in Toulouse, France. The event was hosted by Airbus and included its 35 electrical standard parts suppliers. HUBER+SUHNER have been providing radio frequency (RF) interconnectivity technologies to Airbus for more than a decade, supporting major developments in the existing and future commercial fleet. "We are extremely honoured to be recognised by Airbus for our contribution to mitigating the environmental impact of industrial ...
