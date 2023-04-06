HUBER+SUHNER bestowed 2022 Sustainability Award from Airbus

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) PFAEFFIKON, Switzerland and HERISAU, Switzerland, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/AG, a leading provider of electrical and optical connectivity solutions for aerospace and defense applications, proudly announced that it received theelectrical standard partsat an event held on 7 March 2023, in Toulouse, France. The event was hosted byand included its 35 electrical standard parts suppliers.have been providing radio frequency (RF) interconnectivity technologies tofor more than a decade, supporting major developments in the existing and future commercial fleet. "We are extremely honoured to be recognised byfor our contribution to mitigating the environmental impact of industrial ...