Fulham-West Ham (sabato 08 aprile 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) Un Fulham reduce da quattro sconfitte consecutive, di cui tre in Premier League, ma tranquillissimo dall’alto dei suoi 39 punti in classifica, ospita un West Ham invece in piena lotta per non retrocedere ma forse in leggera ripresa, anche se il 5-1 rimediato mercoledì sera in casa contro il Newcastle sembrerebbe dire il contrario. I InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Sonny Vaccaro, una storia da film: "Così portai Jordan alla Nike. Con le sue scarpe ha cambiato il mondo"Utd - Everton 16:00 Aston Villa - Nott'm Forest 16:00 Brentford - Newcastle 16:00 Fulham - West Ham 16:00 Leicester - Bournemouth 16:00 Tottenham - Brighton 16:00 Wolves - Chelsea 18:30 Southampton - ...
Maignan difende Lukaku: "Razzismo Basta gesti, servono i fatti"Utd - Everton 16:00 Aston Villa - Nott'm Forest 16:00 Brentford - Newcastle 16:00 Fulham - West Ham 16:00 Leicester - Bournemouth 16:00 Tottenham - Brighton 16:00 Wolves - Chelsea 18:30 Southampton - ...
Chelsea, con Luis Enrique prima intesa: a Londra dalla prossima stagione. Lampard traghettatore fino a giugnoUtd - Everton 16:00 Aston Villa - Nott'm Forest 16:00 Brentford - Newcastle 16:00 Fulham - West Ham 16:00 Leicester - Bournemouth 16:00 Tottenham - Brighton 16:00 Wolves - Chelsea 18:30 Southampton - ...
Fulham vs West Ham United - probabili formazioni sport.periodicodaily.com
English Premier League football seasons ranked: Why Man City's title years beat out Fergie's United reignFulham makes a stirring run to the Europa League final ... and Liverpool (82), but the primary drama comes when Spurs are taken down by both West Ham and food poisoning on the final matchday allowing ...
Fulham vs West Ham: How to watch, live stream link, team newsWest Ham United looks for its first home Premier League win since August when it visits slumping Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium). The ...
Fulham WestSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fulham West