Fulham vs West Ham United – probabili formazioni

(Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) Due squadre della capitale fuori dalla norma si affrontano sabato 8 aprile pomeriggio in un derby londinese di Premier League: ilaccoglie ilHama Craven Cottage. La squadra di Marco Silva è stata recentemente sconfitta per 2-1 dal Bournemouth, in pericolo di retrocessione, mentre i timori di retrocessione degli Hammers si sono aggravati con la sconfitta per 5-1 contro il Newcastledi mercoledì. Il calcio di inizio divsHamè previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partitavsHama che punto sono le due squadreCon Aleksandar Mitrovic che ha iniziato la sua lunga sospensione e la minaccia di sanzioni per il manager Marco ...

Utd - Everton 16:00 Aston Villa - Nott'm Forest 16:00 Brentford - Newcastle 16:00Ham 16:00 Leicester - Bournemouth 16:00 Tottenham - Brighton 16:00 Wolves - Chelsea 18:30 Southampton - ...Utd - Everton 16:00 Aston Villa - Nott'm Forest 16:00 Brentford - Newcastle 16:00Ham 16:00 Leicester - Bournemouth 16:00 Tottenham - Brighton 16:00 Wolves - Chelsea 18:30 Southampton - ...Utd - Everton 16:00 Aston Villa - Nott'm Forest 16:00 Brentford - Newcastle 16:00Ham 16:00 Leicester - Bournemouth 16:00 Tottenham - Brighton 16:00 Wolves - Chelsea 18:30 Southampton - ...

L'Arsenal ritrova Gabriel Jesus e travolge il Fulham. Solo 0-0 dello United La Gazzetta dello Sport

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS ... REPLAY– RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – ...David Moyes is clinging on to his job as West Ham boss despite the humiliating 5-1 home defeat ... will be in the dugout at Fulham on Saturday, the PA news agency understands. Captain Declan Rice ...