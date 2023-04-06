Fulham vs West Ham United – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) Due squadre della capitale fuori dalla norma si affrontano sabato 8 aprile pomeriggio in un derby londinese di Premier League: il Fulham accoglie il West Ham United a Craven Cottage. La squadra di Marco Silva è stata recentemente sconfitta per 2-1 dal Bournemouth, in pericolo di retrocessione, mentre i timori di retrocessione degli Hammers si sono aggravati con la sconfitta per 5-1 contro il Newcastle United di mercoledì. Il calcio di inizio di Fulham vs West Ham United è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Fulham vs West Ham United a che punto sono le due squadre Fulham Con Aleksandar Mitrovic che ha iniziato la sua lunga sospensione e la minaccia di sanzioni per il manager Marco ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Chelsea, con Luis Enrique prima intesa: a Londra dalla prossima stagione. Lampard traghettatore fino a giugno
Benzema, due triplette con vista Champions: il Pallone d'oro fa rivivere al Chelsea l'incubo di un anno fa
Haki Doku, il campione paralimpico che scende le scale dei grattacieli a tutta velocità: "Così i miei figli non vedono solo un padre in ..."
L'Arsenal ritrova Gabriel Jesus e travolge il Fulham. Solo 0-0 dello United La Gazzetta dello Sport
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channelFulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS ... REPLAY– RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – ...
West Ham sticking with David Moyes for now despite heavy defeat to NewcastleDavid Moyes is clinging on to his job as West Ham boss despite the humiliating 5-1 home defeat ... will be in the dugout at Fulham on Saturday, the PA news agency understands. Captain Declan Rice ...
