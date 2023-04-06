FreeWire Announces International Business Expansion, Opens European Headquarters (Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) FreeWire installs first ultrafast Boost Chargers™ in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain, hires European sales team, and Announces opening of European Headquarters including a Sales & Demonstration Center NEWARK, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
FreeWire Technologies, the leading provider of battery-integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and energy management solutions, today announced the company's continued International Expansion with the official ribbon cutting of FreeWire's European Headquarters happening on April 19th, 2023. This location includes a Sales & Demonstration Center and will serve as a hub for the company's European ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FreeWire Technologies, the leading provider of battery-integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and energy management solutions, today announced the company's continued International Expansion with the official ribbon cutting of FreeWire's European Headquarters happening on April 19th, 2023. This location includes a Sales & Demonstration Center and will serve as a hub for the company's European ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
FreeWire Technologies: FreeWire Announces International Business Expansion, Opens European HeadquartersFreeWire installs first ultrafast Boost Chargers in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain, hires European sales team, and announces opening of European headquarters including a Sales & Demonstration ...
FreeWire Announces International Business Expansion, Opens European HeadquartersFreeWire installs first ultrafast Boost Chargers™ in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain, hires European sales team, and announces opening of European headquarters including a Sales & Demonstration ...
FreeWire AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FreeWire Announces