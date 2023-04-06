DAS Solar N-type modules awarded French carbon footprint (Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) QUZHOU, China, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Recently, DAS Solar N-type modules passed the French carbon footprint ECS certification, which enhances low-carbon and globalization. French carbon footprint ECS certification is the authoritative certification requirement issued by French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) for photovoltaic products with a capacity of 100KW or above that enter the French market. All enterprises participating in photovoltaic module bidding projects in the French market must provide certification for "Simplified carbon Emissions Assessment", also known as the "carbon footprint" ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
DAS Solar signs contract with Munich Re and WTW to guarantee module performanceQUZHOU, China, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On February 20, 2023, DAS Solar announced its collaboration with Munich Re Green Tech Solutions Team (hereinafter, "Munich Re) and Willis insurance broker Power and New Energy Team on PV Module Warranty Insurance. DAS ...
LUMI è più potente e il primo exascale europeo è in fieri. L'Europa dei supercomputer acceleraINFOGRAFICA Guida al DAS elettronico: tutto ciò che devi sapere in questa Amministrazione/Finanza/... Un team di ricercatori del Rosseland Centre for Solar Physics dell'Università di Oslo effettua delle ...
DAS Solar announces the establishment of the German subsidiary to fuel global expansionQUZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Recently, DAS Solar announced the official establishment of the German subsidiary. In the future, DAS Solar German subsidiary will become the center of business in European photovoltaic market, delivering high -...
Mieterstrom in Passivhäusern: Naturstrom versorgt Wuppertaler Klimasiedlung mit SolarstromWegen der nachhaltigen Bau- und Planungsweise zeichnete die Energieagentur.NRW das Projekt 2021 als ‚Klimaschutzsiedlung‘ aus. Herzstück der Stromversorgung sind die von Naturstrom realisierten und ...
"Rundum Sorglos-Paket": Solar-Anlagen zur Miete bei OBIDer Baumarkt OBI bietet auf der Webseite und der eigenen App Photovoltaik-Anlagen zur Miete an. Kunden sollen von besonders günstigen Konditionen und Festpreisen profitieren.
