Brentford vs Newcastle United – probabili formazioni

Brentford Newcastle

Brentford vs Newcastle United – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) Con l’obiettivo di allungare la propria striscia di vittorie in Premier League a cinque partite, il Newcastle United torna rapidamente nella capitale per affrontare il Brentford sabato 8 aprile pomeriggio al Gtech Community Stadium. I Magpies hanno demolito un West Ham United disunito per 5-1 mercoledì scorso, mentre i Bees sono stati sconfitti per 1-0 dal Manchester United nello stesso turno infrasettimanale. Il calcio di inizio di Brentford vs Newcastle United è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Brentford vs Newcastle United a che punto sono le due squadre Brentford Rimanendo sempre ottimista e gentile nella sconfitta, il capo del Brentford Thomas ...
