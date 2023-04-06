AeroPress Launches Flow Control Filter Cap for Enhanced Coffee Brewing Experience

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 6 aprile 2023) The innovative new attachment for the revolutionarypress offersenthusiasts an entirely new way to brew the perfect cup ofat home or on the go PALO ALTO, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/, Inc., the maker of the iconicpress with more than 45,000 five-star reviews in over 60 countries, announces the official launch of theCap. The patent-pendingCap is an innovative new accessory that uses a pressure-actuated valve to eliminate drip through and maximizeover theprocess. By attaching the cap to any...