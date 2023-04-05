WWE: Enzo Amore difende Vince McMahon dagli insulti dei fans (Di mercoledì 5 aprile 2023) Enzo Amore, ex lottatore della WWE noto anche come Real1, ha difeso Vince McMahon dalle critiche aspre occorse sul web dopo il deludente “Raw After Mania”. Secondo alcune indiscrezioni, infatti, le decisioni last-minute prese prima e durante lo show sarebbero opera del Chairman, che avrebbe conseguentemente provocato del malcontento tra gli addetti ai lavori. Real1 a spada tratta. Un po’ controcorrente rispetto a tutti gli altri, su Twitter è arrivata la risposta del “Certified G“, che ha difeso a spada tratta McMahon: The greatest mind the business has ever known. Getting buried on Twitter. None of the people burying him online are billionaires. It’s a brilliant merger, great for sports & entertainment in general.— REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Real1 Addresses MLW Release, Criticizes Creative DirectionReal1, the wrestler formerly known as Enzo Amore in WWE, wants to clear up some rumors about his exit from Major League Wrestling this weekend.
Real1 says he never agreed to MLW title match, wasn't under contractReal1 said that he was never under contract to MLW and has always been a free agent working in good faith. He said he told MLW owner Court Bauer on his first day that he never wanted to wrestle for ...
