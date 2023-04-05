FUNKO DEDICA UN ESCLUSIVO POP A FAO SCHWARZONE PIECE ODYSSEY CONTINUA CON REUNION OF MEMORIESDogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story - annunciata la data di lancioCAFFE' GIMOKA PARTNER DI SHOPFULLYMY SHELFIE: IL GIOCO IN SCATOLA STRATEGICOUnbox and Discover 2023: line-up 2023 di SamsungL’Action-RPG FARSIDERS rifinisce il sistema di combattimentoOverwatch 2: un nuovo eroe di supporto è in arrivo, Lifeweaver!Red Dead Online: Tesori, Bonus e ricompense per CollezionistiAggiornamento di Pasqua di Goat Simulator 3Ultime Blog

Ringrazia Gesù | gli arriva una valanga di insulti Bufera social su Cuadrado

Ringrazia Gesù

Ringrazia Gesù, gli arriva una valanga di insulti. Bufera social su Cuadrado (Di mercoledì 5 aprile 2023) Dopo il finale da Far West di Juve-Inter, la coda di insulti (anche razzisti) prosegue anche sui social. Ecco cosa è successo dopo il post pubblicato su Instagram da Cuadrado
Cuadrado ringrazia Gesù: sommerso da insulti razzisti sui social

Juan Cuadrado , protagonista del gol e della successiva rissa con Handanovic in Juventus - Inter , ha utilizzato il proprio profilo Instagram per esprimere le sensazioni dopo il derby d'Italia ...

Juventus - Inter, Cuadrado ringrazia Gesù sui social: insulti razzisti nei commenti

' Peccato per il risultato. Ma in ogni momento gloria e onore a te, Signore Gesù'. Lo ha scritto sui suoi profili social Juan Cuadrado, protagonista della rissa post partita con Samir Handanovic nel finale convulso della semifinale di andata di Coppa Italia tra Juventus e ...

Cuadrado ringrazia Gesù, valanga di insulti razzisti

Ma in ogni momento gloria e onore a te, Signore Gesù", Un intervento commentato sui social con una miriade di insulti, molti anche di stampo razzista, e di minacce. . 5 aprile 2023

CUADRADO SUI SOCIAL RINGRAZIA GESÙ, VALANGA DI INSULTI RAZZISTI - Sportmediaset  Sport Mediaset

