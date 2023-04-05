Ringrazia Gesù | gli arriva una valanga di insulti Bufera social su Cuadrado

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... sportface2016 : #JuventusInter, #Cuadrado ringrazia Gesù sui social. Tanti insulti, anche commenti razzisti sotto al post - DavMon76 : RT @sportface2016: #JuventusInter, #Cuadrado ringrazia Gesù sui social. Tanti insulti, anche commenti razzisti sotto al post - gobbogool : RT @sportface2016: #JuventusInter, #Cuadrado ringrazia Gesù sui social. Tanti insulti, anche commenti razzisti sotto al post - toravon_ : RT @sportface2016: #JuventusInter, #Cuadrado ringrazia Gesù sui social. Tanti insulti, anche commenti razzisti sotto al post - nerazzurro32 : RT @sportface2016: #JuventusInter, #Cuadrado ringrazia Gesù sui social. Tanti insulti, anche commenti razzisti sotto al post -

Juan Cuadrado , protagonista del gol e della successiva rissa con Handanovic in Juventus - Inter , ha utilizzato il proprio profilo Instagram per esprimere le sensazioni dopo il derby d'Italia ...' Peccato per il risultato. Ma in ogni momento gloria e onore a te, Signore'. Lo ha scritto sui suoi profili social Juan Cuadrado, protagonista della rissa post partita con Samir Handanovic nel finale convulso della semifinale di andata di Coppa Italia tra Juventus e ...Ma in ogni momento gloria e onore a te, Signore", Un intervento commentato sui social con una miriade di insulti, molti anche di stampo razzista, e di minacce. . 5 aprile 2023