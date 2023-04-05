EUROPE'S LEADING DISTRIBUTOR OF AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET PARTS SELECTS AND GOES LIVE ON GEP'S PROCUREMENT AND SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE (Di mercoledì 5 aprile 2023) CLARK, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
GEP®, a LEADING provider of PROCUREMENT and SUPPLY CHAIN strategy, SOFTWARE and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that LKQ EUROPE — the LEADING DISTRIBUTOR of AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET PARTS for cars, commercial vans and industrial vehicles in EUROPE has selected, rolled out and started using GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's LEADING PROCUREMENT and SUPPLY CHAIN platform. LKQ EUROPE — a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation — headquartered in Switzerland, currently employs approximately 26,000 people and has a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
