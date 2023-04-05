MY SHELFIE: IL GIOCO IN SCATOLA STRATEGICOUnbox and Discover 2023: line-up 2023 di SamsungL’Action-RPG FARSIDERS rifinisce il sistema di combattimentoOverwatch 2: un nuovo eroe di supporto è in arrivo, Lifeweaver!Red Dead Online: Tesori, Bonus e ricompense per CollezionistiAggiornamento di Pasqua di Goat Simulator 3Annunciato KOBO ELIPSA 2E: nuovo eReader ancora più grandeRocco Schiavone: la quinta stagione con Marco Giallini e nuove ...Super Mario Bros. il Film Recensione Super Mario Bros. il Film RecensioneUltime Blog

CJ Selecta Accelerates ESG Management to Stop Amazon Deforestation

Selecta Accelerates

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
CJ Selecta Accelerates ESG Management to Stop Amazon Deforestation (Di mercoledì 5 aprile 2023) Completely moving away from purchasing soybeans from the Amazon as part of its Seed Project to preserve the environment UBERLÂNDIA, Brazil and SEOUL, South Korea, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 CJ Selecta, the Brazil-based Soy Protein Concentrate (SPC) producer and a subsidiary of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang, announced on April 5 that it would no longer purchase any soybeans from the Amazon rainforest starting this year. This decision comes just two years after the company declared itself "Deforestation-free" in 2021, achieving the goal ahead of schedule. Initially, the commitment was set for 2025, but the company managed to accomplish it early on by gradually reducing its soy purchases from the Amazon region. CJ Selecta's Seed Project, launched to replace soybeans sourced from the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Passa di mano il 7-9% di Anima Holding con un reverse ABB gestito ...  BeBeez

CJ Selecta Accelerates ESG Management to Stop Amazon Deforestation

Completely moving away from purchasing soybeans from the Amazon as part of its Seed Project to preserve the environment UBERLÂNDIA, Brazil and SEOUL, South Korea, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Selecta Accelerates
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Selecta Accelerates Selecta Accelerates Management Stop Amazon