CJ Selecta Accelerates ESG Management to Stop Amazon Deforestation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 5 aprile 2023) Completely moving away from purchasing soybeans from theas part of its Seed Project to preserve the environment UBERLÂNDIA, Brazil and SEOUL, South Korea, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/CJ, the Brazil-based Soy Protein Concentrate (SPC) producer and a subsidiary of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang, announced on April 5 that it would no longer purchase any soybeans from therainforest starting this year. This decision comes just two years after the company declared itself "-free" in 2021, achieving the goal ahead of schedule. Initially, the commitment was set for 2025, but the company managed to accomplish it early on by gradually reducing its soy purchases from theregion. CJ's Seed Project, launched to replace soybeans sourced from the ...