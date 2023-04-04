Sony presenta i nuovi auricolari true wireless WF-C700NAmmagamma e Olympus presentano la web app CRC ScoreWILD HEARTS introduce nuovi Kemono e Karakuri il 6 aprileGoat Simulator 3 (2023) RecensioneLa dolcezza personalizzataMarlène Schiappa : La sexy viceministra sulla copertina di PlayboyMini-Release Team 2 FUT BirthdayAVM: FRITZ! Live: roadshow in collaborazione con i distributoriFIFA 23 ANNUNCIA IL TEAM 2 DI FUT BIRTHDAYTennis, Sinner batte Alcaraz e vola in finale a Miami dove troverà ...Ultime Blog

WALLIX launches SaaS Remote Access to facilitate digital access for external providers in an agile and secure way (Di martedì 4 aprile 2023) - PARIS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

WALLIX, (Euronext: ALLIX) a European cybersecurity software publisher expert in access and Identity Solutions, launches SaaS Remote access, the SaaS version of the Remote access management technology integrated into WALLIX PAM4ALL, its unified privilege management solution. SaaS Remote access is designed for organizations - across all sectors and in particular the industrial one - that want to provide digital access to their IT infrastructure to external providers through ...
WALLIX, (Euronext: ALLIX) a European cybersecurity software publisher expert in Access and Identity Solutions, launches SaaS Remote Access, the SaaS version of the remote access management technology ...
